BRIEF-Avid Technology announces amendment to financing agreement
* Co, Cerberus agreed to expand amount of allowable one-time charges incurred after February 26, 2016 from $28.1 million to $38.0 million
Sept 8 Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc, which operates two Atlantic City casinos - Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort and the soon-to-be-closed Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, is to file for bankruptcy, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources.
It would be another blow for casino workers in Atlantic City, whose casinos have faced growing competition from new rivals in the northeastern United States.
Around 8,300 people are losing jobs with three casinos closing in less than a month - Showboat, a Caesars Entertainment Corp property and Revel recently closed while Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino is due to close on Sept. 16.
Bloomberg reported that the Taj Mahal may shut in mid-November. It did not name its sources but identified them as "people with knowledge of the situation."
Trump Entertainment did not return requests for comment on Monday. (Reporting by Megan Davies and Hilary Russ)
* Chubb Ltd CEO Evan Greenberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.4 million versus $20.4 million in 2015 - sec filing
* Park West Asset Management LLC reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Boingo Wireless Inc as of March 8, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2nfOPqe] Further company coverage: