BRIEF-SPI Energy announces receipt of termination notice with respect to its ADS facility
Sept 9 Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc , which operates two casinos in Atlantic City, joined the list of casino operators in New Jersey that have filed for bankruptcy.
Trump Entertainment operates the Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort and the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City.
The company, founded by Donald Trump, listed assets and liabilities of between $100 million and $500 million in its bankruptcy petition in a Delaware court.
The case is In Re: Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No:14-12103. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Heico Corp - stock split will be effected in form of a 25% stock dividend on each class of company's shares and is payable on april 18, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackstone announces acquisition of The Windsor Atlantica hotel in Rio De Janeiro