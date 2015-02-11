Feb 11 The parent of Trump Taj Mahal, one of
Atlantic City, New Jersey's struggling casinos, has settled U.S.
government charges that it violated federal laws designed to
thwart money laundering, court filings show.
Trump Taj Mahal Associates LLC agreed to the assessment of a
$10 million civil penalty by the Treasury Department's Financial
Crimes Enforcement Network, according to a proposed consent
order filed on Tuesday with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Wilmington, Delaware.
The penalty will take the form of a general unsecured claim
in Trump Taj Mahal's bankruptcy.
In exchange, Trump Taj Mahal admitted to have willfully
violated reporting and record-keeping requirements under the
federal Bank Secrecy Act from 2010 to 2012.
These violations included many that had been previously
revealed by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service as far back as
2003.
The settlement requires court approval.
Any payout to the government may be less than $50,000,
because unsecured creditors are expected to receive only a small
fraction of sums owed, court papers show.
A lawyer for Trump Taj Mahal, whose parent Trump
Entertainment Resorts Inc is also in Chapter 11, did
not immediately respond on Wednesday to a request for comment.
The Bank Secrecy Act requires casinos to report suspicious
transactions of $5,000 or larger.
Trump Taj Mahal failed to file about half of the required
suspicious activity reports during periods covered by two recent
IRS reviews, the consent order said.
Several Atlantic City casinos have closed or gone bankrupt
in the last year, after competition from nearby states ended the
city's former dominance of gaming in the eastern United States.
Trump Entertainment's bankruptcy reorganization calls for
Trump Taj Mahal, which has 2,248 hotel rooms and 18 restaurants,
to remain open, court papers show.
