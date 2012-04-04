* Trump close to signing hotel, housing deals in India
By Aditi Shah
MUMBAI, April 4 American property mogul Donald
Trump targets India above other emerging economies, his son and
business partner said, as the flamboyant tycoon looks to crack a
notoriously tough real estate industry with his brand of luxury
homes and hotels.
Trump's eponymous real estate group expects to sign multiple
deals for Indian residential projects and hotel contracts over
the next five years, despite a market riddled by regulatory
uncertainty and bureaucratic red tape.
"India, among other emerging markets, is the biggest push
for our organisation," Donald Trump Jr, an executive vice
president of The Trump Organization, said on Wednesday.
Trump, whose portfolio includes projects in South Korea and
Turkey, in addition to hotels and skyscrapers in the United
States, is close to signing a couple of deals with Indian
developers, the younger Trump said without providing details.
"Equity investment will depend on individual projects and
partnerships but first we would like to form relationships which
allow us to understand the processes and spectrum better," the
34-year-old said on the sidelines of a hotel conference.
The developer entered India last year with a joint venture
partnership with Rohan Lifescapes to build a 45-storey luxury
residential tower in Mumbai.
However, work on the tower, which will bear the Trump name
but involves no equity from the U.S. developer, has been halted
for about nine months since authorities said it lacked the
necessary permits, a common problem in an industry wrapped in
red tape.
Indian developers are often hit by changing regulations. In
Mumbai, for example, the scrapping of a rule granting extra
floor space in exchange for providing public parking facilities
has meant many projects must reapply for clearances.
But Trump, whose father is worth an estimated $2.9 billion,
according to Forbes, says the lure of an emerging India
outweighs the regulatory headaches.
"I like the regulatory changes I am seeing. It may slow
things down a bit but will create a level playing field and will
help in eliminating the unknown for an outside investor coming
in," he said.
The company plans to focus expansion in the country on
luxury residences and hotels, and would look at cities including
Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and the state of Goa.
Some local players such as privately held Lodha Developers
and Godrej Properties are emerging as strong brands in
India's luxury housing space, but the market remains fragmented.
And despite a slew of interest rate hikes that have cooled
India's overall property market and hit luxury developers
particularly hard, Trump is bullish.
"The Indian market is starved for a good luxury product and
it needs a brand like ours," he said.
(Writing by Henry Foy; Editing by Tony Munroe)