Jan 10 Work on reality TV star and
property mogul Donald Trump's first Trump Tower project in India
has been halted by civic authorities in Mumbai, the country's
financial capital, due to a lack of necessary permits, the Times
of India reported.
The 45-storey luxury residential tower, located in an
upmarket area of south Mumbai, is being built by local developer
Rohan Lifescapes, which entered into a joint venture agreement
with the Trump Organisation for the project in January 2011.
The Times of India reported on Tuesday that work on the
project stopped a couple of months ago after the Bombay
Municipal Corporation issued a stop-work notice to the developer
for building without the requisite permits.
The developer had been given permission only to do soil
testing, not to begin piling work, a BMC official was quoted as
saying.
Rohan Lifescapes did not respond to emails and phone calls
seeking comment.
"We built beyond what was permitted," Rohan Lifescapes
Chairman Haresh Mehta was quoted as saying. "The BMC has become
extremely strict under the present municipal commissioner."
Industry sources said the developer would need to get
clearance from the government of Maharashtra, the western Indian
state whose capital is Mumbai, before it can restart work.
"The project is within the Coastal Regulation Zone for which
development rules, especially the building's height, are
stricter than other areas," said one source, who declined to be
named as he was not directly involved in the matter.
Sources said Trump is only lending his name to the project,
without holding any equity, to help market the apartments, which
are expected to sell for 300 million rupees to 400 million
rupees each ($5.8 million to $7.7 million).
($1=51.7 rupees)
(Reporting By Aditi Shah; Editing by Ted Kerr)