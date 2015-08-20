JAKARTA Aug 20 U.S. billionaire Donald Trump's
hotel group has partnered Indonesia's MNC Group, a conglomerate
controlled by tycoon Hary Tanoesoedibjo, to manage a luxury
resort and residential development on the Indonesian island of
Bali.
The property will be the first in Asia for New York-based
Trump Hotel Collection, which launched in 2007, the companies
said in a statement.
MNC Group has businesses including media, financial services
and property.
Bali, known for its mountains, rice paddies, beaches and
coral reefs, is a popular destination for tourists, especially
from Australia.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)