JAKARTA Aug 20 U.S. billionaire Donald Trump's hotel group has partnered Indonesia's MNC Group, a conglomerate controlled by tycoon Hary Tanoesoedibjo, to manage a luxury resort and residential development on the Indonesian island of Bali.

The property will be the first in Asia for New York-based Trump Hotel Collection, which launched in 2007, the companies said in a statement.

MNC Group has businesses including media, financial services and property.

Bali, known for its mountains, rice paddies, beaches and coral reefs, is a popular destination for tourists, especially from Australia. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)