By Herbert Lash and Nandita Bose
NEW YORK/CHICAGO, July 11 When Donald Trump
described Mexican immigrants as rapists and drug smugglers last
month, Latinos took to social media to express their outrage and
urge businesses to sever ties with the billionaire presidential
candidate.
In short order, more than 10 organizations canceled their
deals with Trump, in what Latino activists are calling an
unprecedented recognition of their economic clout.
Latino spending power will hit $1.5 trillion this year, up
50 percent from 2010, according to the Nielsen Co, which
analyzes consumer spending trends.
At an average age of 27, the Hispanic population is a decade
younger than the U.S. average and just entering the prime of its
earning power, market researchers said.
"Latino millennials have purchasing power and they're not
going to tolerate Trump's comments," said Luis Fitch, a
Mexican-American co-founder of UNO Branding, a marketing
consultancy in Minneapolis. "Corporations understand the
numbers, they don't want to risk this."
Hispanics under 30 were the single largest group behind a
high-profile "Dump Trump" petition to Macy's Inc, which
got more than 730,000 signatures, according to Angelo Carusone,
organizer of the petition by liberal activists Moveon.org.
Carusone said he was in close contact with Macy's for days
before the department store chain said in a July 1 statement
that it would phase out Trump's menswear collection because it
had "no tolerance for discrimination."
"Continuing with a brand association that alienates a rising
customer base and makes them think negatively about the company
just doesn't make good business sense," said a Macy's official,
who spoke on condition of anonymity. "You just cannot ignore the
buying power the community has and no retailer in their right
mind would want to turn them away."
Trump has stuck to his stance that many illegal immigrants
coming across the Mexican border are criminals, but said that
some of his criticism has been distorted.
"Many fabulous people come in from Mexico and our country is
better for it," Trump said on Monday.
SOCIAL MEDIA BOOM
The backlash on social media was initially slow. On June 22,
Univision's lead anchor, Jorge Ramos, challenged Trump to run
his businesses without Mexican labor. "A day without Mexicans
would stop the Trump empire," Ramos wrote in an article
published on Univision's website and his own blog.
That same day, Adriana Almanza, a 28-year-old admissions
counselor at Grand Valley State University in Grand Rapids,
Michigan, posted a letter on Facebook addressed to Trump about
her immigrant father, Raul. She said her father towers over
Trump and represents the best of Mexico: humble and
hard-working.
In two days, Almanza's letter had been shared more than
88,000 times. The buzz on social media increased as celebrities
jumped in, including Colombian singer J Balvin.
"There is much hate and ignorance in your heart," wrote
Ricky Martin, in Spanish, using the #latinosunidos, or Latinos
united, Twitter hashtag. More than 11,000 tweets and retweets
with that tag were sent in the past month. More tweets flooded
in under the #yourefired and other hashtags, many from
non-Latinos.
On June 25, Spanish-language broadcaster Univision said it
would not broadcast the Miss USA pageant and would cut ties to
the Miss Universe Organization, a joint venture between Trump
and Comcast Corp's NBC Universal.
In the following days and weeks, NBC Universal, NASCAR,
ESPN, mattress-maker Serta, clothing maker PVH Corp,
hair products manufacturer Farouk Systems, perfume maker Parlux
Fragrances, the Professional Golfers' Association and several
restaurants and chefs all ended deals Trump.
ECONOMIC MUSCLES
A decade ago, Latinos flexed their political muscles with
nationwide demonstrations over immigration reform. This is the
first time corporations have responded broadly to Latino
pressure, said Jorge Chapa, a professor of Latino Studies and
government affairs at the University of Illinois at
Urbana-Champaign.
"What I think is unique about the response to Trump was the
fact that major corporates also took action," Chapa said.
Trump's general counsel, Alan Garten, said his boss's
comments had been taken out of context by the media. "To say
(Trump) is anti-Mexico or anti the Mexican people would be
completely inaccurate," he said.
Garten said Trump's political campaign is thriving, pointing
to recent polling that shows him in second place in the race to
be the Republican Party's nominee for the 2016 election.
Garten also pointed out that Univision and NBC Universal had
not formally pulled Trump's Miss USA pageant, while ESPN's
decision to pull a golf tournament from a Trump course was a
one-off event with no significant financial impact.
Still, Trump argued in a $500 million lawsuit against
Univision that with no Spanish-language broadcast, his pageants
will likely lose "tens if not hundreds of millions" of dollars
in revenue from advertising, promotions, sponsorship, licensing
and merchandising.
Univision has called Trump's complaint "factually false and
legally ridiculous."
A new five-year contract for exclusive Spanish-language
broadcast rights, signed in January, was worth $13.5 million to
Trump, according to the suit filed last month.
"The potential fallout from Univision's brazen decision to
simply walk away from its contractual obligations is
catastrophic," the lawsuit said.
(Editing by Peter Henderson and Tiffany Wu)