July 1 Department store Macy's Inc said on
Wednesday that it would end its business relationship with real
estate developer and TV personality Donald Trump after his
comments insulting Mexicans, including phasing out the Trump
line of menswear.
"Macy's is a company that stands for diversity and inclusion.
We have no tolerance for discrimination in any form," the
company said in an emailed statement. "In light of statements
made by Donald Trump, which are inconsistent with Macy's values,
we have decided to discontinue our business relationship with
Mr. Trump."
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)