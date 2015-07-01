(Adds New York City reviewing contracts)
By Nathan Layne
July 1 Macy's Inc said on Wednesday it
would end its business relationship with Donald Trump, and New
York City said it was reviewing its contracts with the
billionaire developer and U.S. presidential hopeful because of
his comments insulting Mexicans.
Calling Trump's remarks "disgusting and offensive," New York
City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement, "Trump's comments
do not represent the values of inclusion and openness that
define us as New Yorkers."
In New York City, where Trump built his fortune in real
estate, his company has a contract to run a golf course at Ferry
Point in the Bronx. Trump also manages two public skating rinks
in Manhattan's Central Park.
Trump described immigrants from Mexico to the United States
as drug-runners and rapists during a speech on June 16 to
announce plans to seek the Republican nomination for president.
On Monday, NBC cut ties with Trump and the "Miss USA" and
"Miss Universe" pageants, saying it was 'due to the recent
derogatory statements by Donald Trump regarding immigrants." The
pageants are part of a 50/50 joint venture with NBCUniversal, a
subsidiary of Comcast Corp, for the English-language
broadcasts.
Also on Monday, television company Ora TV, owned by Mexican
billionaire Carlos Slim and TV personality Larry King, said it
had canceled a project with Trump. Slim's spokesman called
Trump's comments "totally out of line" and racist.
Univision last week pulled the July 12 "Miss USA"
pageant. On Tuesday, Trump filed a $500 million lawsuit against
the Spanish-language TV network for dropping the event.
Department store chain Macy's said it would phase-out
Trump's menswear collection, which it has sold since 2004.
"Macy's is a company that stands for diversity and
inclusion. We have no tolerance for discrimination in any form,"
the company said.
"In light of statements made by Donald Trump, which are
inconsistent with Macy's values, we have decided to discontinue
our business relationship with Mr. Trump."
Trump fired back, saying in a statement it was his decision
to end ties with Macy's "because of the pressure being put on
them by outside sources." He said he was not happy that his
products were being made in China.
"While selling Trump ties and shirts at Macy's is a small
business in terms of dollar volume, my principles are far more
important and therefore much more valuable," the Trump
Organization said.
In a Twitter post, Trump told followers, "Those who believe
in tight border security, stopping illegal immigration & SMART
trade deals w/other countries should boycott @Macys."
As of early Wednesday, more than 700,000 people had signed a
MoveOn.org petition calling on Macy's to cut ties with Trump.
"Donald Trump is finding out that Hispanics have real power,
and it's not just political power; it's economic power," said
Fernando Mateo, chairman of Hispanics Across America.
Trump branded merchandise is also sold by a number of online
retailers, including eBay and Amazon.com.
Representatives from both companies declined to comment on
Wednesday.
