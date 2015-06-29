* NBC drops 'Miss USA' and 'Miss Universe' pageants
* Trump needs to find another partner to broadcast shows
* Defends remarks on illegal immigration
(Adds detail on joint venture, viewership, Trump statement)
June 29 NBC cut ties with real estate developer
and TV personality Donald Trump and the "Miss USA" and "Miss
Universe" pageants on Monday for making comments insulting
Mexicans when he began his run for president earlier this month.
The pageants, part of a 50/50 joint venture with
NBCUniversal for the English-language broadcasts that
together have in the past year attracted 13 million viewers,
would no longer air on NBC "due to the recent derogatory
statements by Donald Trump regarding immigrants" the company
said in a press release.
The decision by Comcast-owned NBC was announced four days
after Spanish-language Univision said that it would not air the
Miss USA pageant on July 12 and severed ties to the Miss
Universe Organization. Trump's lawyer said the billionaire would
sue.
Trump, in announcing on June 16 that he was seeking the
Republican Party nomination for the November 2016 presidential
election, described migrants from Mexico to the United States as
drug-runners and rapists.
"They're bringing drugs, they're bringing crime, they're
rapists, and some I assume are good people," he said in opening
his campaign at Trump Tower on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue.
Public outrage and pressure followed, then the decisions by
Univision and NBC, giving Trump a business headache. Trump needs
to find another partner to help fund and broadcast the shows or
he must pick up all the costs himself and find another media
company willing to broadcast them.
Trump had already said he would not take part in "The
Apprentice" reality TV show on NBC - in which he uses "You're
Fired!" as his signature command to eliminate contestants -
while he was running for the White House. NBC said sister show
"Celebrity Apprentice" licensed from United Artists Media Group
would continue.
The last season of Celebrity Apprentice averaged about 7.6
million viewers, according to Nielsen, which measures
viewership.
Trump said on Monday that he stood by his comments.
"If NBC is so weak and so foolish to not understand the
serious illegal immigration problem in the United States,
coupled with the horrendous and unfair trade deals we are making
with Mexico, then their contract violating closure of Miss
Universe/Miss USA will be determined in court," Trump's
statement said.
The Miss USA show that aired on a Sunday in June 2014
averaged about 5.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen. It
said the Miss Universe show that aired on a Sunday in January
2015 averaged about 7.7 million viewers. By comparison, the
series finale of popular TV period drama "Mad Men" drew 3.3
million.
In the aftermath of Trump's June 16 comments, Mexicans rich
and poor, cabinet ministers and staunch critics of the
government alike reacted angrily.
On Monday, when Trump spoke to a sold-out crowd of 350
people at the City Club in Chicago, a crowd of protesters, many
of them Latinos, demonstrated outside, Chicago media reported.
"Trump is a racist," they shouted.
Political analysts have said Trump, despite being one of
America's most recognizable figures, is considered a long shot
for the Republican Party nomination in the field of more than a
dozen candidates.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru, Jennifer Saba
in New York and Steve Holland in Washington; Writing by Grant
McCool; Editing by Tom Brown)