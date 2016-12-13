RPT-UPDATE 2-Malaysia's Petronas says RAPID project remains on track after Aramco's snub

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 Malaysia's state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) is pushing ahead with plans to start operations in 2019 at a large refining and petrochemical complex in the southeast of the country despite Saudi Aramco ditching plans for a joint venture.