July 9 Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian said he
will not open his restaurant at the Trump International Hotel in
Washington DC, adding to a list of names to cut corporate ties
with real estate mogul Donald Trump after his statements on
Mexican immigrants.
"The recent statements surrounding Mexican immigrants by
Donald Trump do not in any way align with my personal core
values," Zakarian said in an e-mail.
Trump accused Mexico of sending rapists and other criminals
to live in the United States, when he announced his bid for the
Republican nomination last month.
Zakarian, who runs a string of restaurants including The
Lambs Club and the National in New York City, said Zakarian
Hospitality employs many immigrants from all over the world.
Zakarian's restaurant was slated to open in Washington DC's
Federal Post Office building.
Department store Macy's Inc said it would end its
business relationship with Trump, followed by U.S. mattress
maker Serta, who said it would not renew its licensing agreement
with the Trump Organization.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)