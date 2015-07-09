(Adds José Andrés statement)
July 9 Geoffrey Zakarian dropped plans to open a
restaurant at the upcoming Trump International Hotel in
Washington DC, becoming the second celebrity chef to sever ties
with real estate mogul Donald Trump after his statements on
Mexican immigrants.
Trump accused Mexico of sending rapists and other criminals
to the United States when he announced his bid for the
Republican nomination last month, prompting department store
Macy's Inc and mattress maker Serta to end their business
ties with him.
"The recent statements surrounding Mexican immigrants by
Donald Trump do not in any way align with my personal core
values," Zakarian said in an e-mail.
Zakarian, who runs a string of restaurants including The
Lambs Club and the National in New York City, said Zakarian
Hospitality employs many immigrants from all over the world.
On Wednesday, José Andrés said he would not open a Spanish
restaurant in the hotel coming up in Washington DC's Federal
Post Office building.
"As a proud Spanish immigrant and recently naturalized
American citizen myself, I believe that every human being
deserves respect, regardless of immigration status," said
Andrés, who is the co-owner of ThinkFoodGroup.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru and Richard Leong in
New York; Editing by Don Sebastian)