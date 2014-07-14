July 14 The Trump Plaza Hotel is expected to
close in September, making it the fourth casino to close this
year in Atlantic City, the faltering New Jersey resort town.
Employees were notified of the expected closure on Monday,
Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc, the hotel's holding company,
said in an emailed statement.
Trump Entertainment has been reviewing alternatives for the
property, spokesperson Brian Cahill said.
The Press of Atlantic City newspaper said late on Friday
that the seashore casino could shut its doors in September and
lay off 1,000 workers.
Atlantic City, which once held a lucrative East Coast
gambling monopoly, has fallen hard as new casinos open in the
northeastern United States. Gaming revenue in the city has
fallen to $2.8 billion, a little more than half its 2006 peak of
$5.2 billion.
Other casinos such as The Atlantic Club casino was sold and
shut down in January, while Caesars Entertainment Corp's
Showboat, one of Atlantic City's largest properties, has
announced it will close at the end of August.
The $2.4 billion Revel casino, the city's newest, has said
it could close Aug. 18 if a buyer is not found.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore and Liana Baker
in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)