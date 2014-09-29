Sept 29 Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc is
seeking to impose a new contract on its unionized workers and
end pension contributions as part of a plan backed by
billionaire Carl Icahn to save the Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic
City, New Jersey.
The company, which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection, is also seeking concessions from Atlantic City and
New Jersey as part of a plan that includes a $100 million
investment by funds controlled by Icahn, according to a court
filing on Friday.
"Absent such concessions and funding, the Taj Mahal will
close within the next few weeks and all union members' jobs will
be lost," Trump Entertainment said in a filing with the U.S.
Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware.
Trump Entertainment is seeking a court order to impose
unilaterally a new union contract, which would run through 2017.
A hearing was scheduled for Tuesday before Judge Kevin Gross to
consider the request.
Trump Entertainment filed for bankruptcy protection earlier
this month and shut its other Atlantic City hotel, the Plaza,
bringing to four the number of the city's casinos that have
closed this year. Atlantic City started the year with 12
casinos, but the casino attendance numbers have dwindled
dramatically in recent years as neighboring states have embraced
gaming as a way to boost government revenues.
Icahn is Trump Entertainment's main creditor. He is owed
$286 million, and has proposed converting that debt into
ownership of the company.
Trump Entertainment's Taj Mahal was the city's largest
casino when it opened in 1990, and currently employs about
3,000. Of that, 1,136 are covered by a collective bargaining
agreement with Unite Here Local 54, according to court
documents.
Unite Here President Bob McDevitt did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Trump Entertainment said in court filings the union was
distributing flyers to encourage its members to rally against
the company and to call the National Labor Relations Board.
The contract Trump Entertainment wants to impose would move
unionized workers to a 401(k) defined contribution retirement
plan. The company would end its health insurance coverage, but
it would increase pay for full-time employees by $2,000 to help
pay for purchasing insurance on exchanges set up under the
Affordable Care Act.
Separately, the company is seeking $25 million in tax
credits, a freeze on its tax rate for five years and a reduction
in its assessed value of its real estate - to $248 million for
the Taj Mahal from $1 billion, according to court documents.
The bankruptcy filing is the fifth for the various owners of
the two casinos, according to Fitch Ratings. Trump Entertainment
emerged from its last bankruptcy in 2010, with a plan backed by
Marc Lasry's Avenue Capital Management investment funds. Real
estate developer Donald Trump held a minority stake, which he
has said he no longer holds.
The case is In Re: Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 14-12103
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; editing by
Gunna Dickson)