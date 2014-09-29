(Adds comment from union, Icahn and Atlantic City mayor)
By Tom Hals
Sept 29 Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc is
seeking to impose a new contract on its unionized workers and
end pension contributions as part of a plan backed by
billionaire Carl Icahn to save the Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic
City, New Jersey.
The company, which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection, is also seeking concessions from Atlantic City and
New Jersey as part of a plan that includes a $100 million
investment by funds controlled by Icahn, according to a court
filing on Friday.
"Absent such concessions and funding, the Taj Mahal will
close within the next few weeks and all union members' jobs will
be lost," Trump Entertainment said in a filing with the U.S.
Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware.
The plan met immediate resistance from Taj Mahal's union as
well as Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian.
Trump Entertainment is seeking a court order to impose
unilaterally a new union contract, which would run through 2017.
A hearing was scheduled for Tuesday before Judge Kevin Gross to
consider the request.
"Icahn Agency Services are seeking to take advantage of the
Atlantic City crisis to do away with the health care thousands
of South Jersey casino workers and their families have fought
for and relied upon for over 30 years," said a statement from
Bob McDevitt, president of Unite Here Local 54.
Icahn, Trump's biggest creditor, calling the union
accusations aimed at him "unbelievable," said in a statement he
never had anything to do with the casino's management and that
labor appeared unwilling to make concessions.
Trump Entertainment filed for bankruptcy protection earlier
this month and shut its other Atlantic City hotel, the Plaza,
bringing to four the number of the city's casinos that have
closed this year. Atlantic City started the year with 12
casinos, but the casino attendance numbers have dwindled
dramatically in recent years as neighboring states have embraced
gaming as a way to boost government revenues.
Trump Entertainment's Taj Mahal was the city's largest
casino when it opened in 1990, and currently employs about
3,000. Of that, 1,136 are covered by a collective bargaining
agreement with Unite Here Local 54, according to court
documents.
The contract Trump Entertainment wants to impose would move
unionized workers to a 401(k) defined contribution retirement
plan. The company would end its health insurance coverage, but
it would increase pay for full-time employees by $2,000 to help
pay for purchasing insurance on exchanges set up under the
Affordable Care Act.
Separately, the company is seeking $25 million in tax
credits, a freeze on its tax rate for five years and a reduction
in its assessed value of its real estate - to $248 million for
the Taj Mahal from $1 billion, according to court documents.
Atlantic City's mayor told the Associated Press "we cannot
afford those demands."
The case is In Re: Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 14-12103
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; editing by
Gunna Dickson)