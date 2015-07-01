Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
NEW YORK, July 1 New York City is reviewing its contracts with Donald Trump following comments by the developer and U.S. presidential candidate insulting Mexicans, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday.
"Trump's comments do not represent the values of inclusion and openness that define us as New Yorkers," the mayor said in a statement.
(Editing By Ellen Wulfhorst)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order