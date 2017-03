July 18 Shares of Trupanion Inc rose as much as 15 percent in their market debut, valuing the pet insurer at $304 million, as investors bet on growing demand among pet owners to insure their cats and dogs.

The company raised about $71 million after pricing its initial public offering of 7.13 million shares at $10 per share, below the expected range of $13 and $15 per share. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)