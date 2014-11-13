Nov 13 Trustbuddy International AB

* Says Trustbuddy has conditionally agreed to acquire two P2P lenders, Geldvoorelkaar and Prestiamoci, for a total consideration of 15.9 million euros of which 11.4 million euros is in Trustbuddy shares or vendor loan notes

* Says subject to satisfaction of conditions, Prestiamoci acquisition is due to complete on April 1, 2015

* Expects to report Q3 revenues of 30 million Swedish crowns and losses after tax of 6.6 million crowns