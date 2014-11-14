Nov 14 TrustBuddy International AB

* Announces placing of up to 65,253,713 new ordinary shares, representing up to 20 pct of current issued share capital at 1.20 Swedish crowns per share, through a bookbuild

* Liberum Capital limited has been appointed as sole bookrunner in respect of placing

* Has also received a commitment for a loan facility of 30 million crowns (3.25 million euros)