Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
November 17 TrustBuddy International AB :
* Said on Monday approved the merger plan regarding the merger between TrustBuddy International and TrustBuddy AB
* Said merger shall be undertaken by way of absorption, with TrustBuddy AB as the absorbing company and TrustBuddy International as the transferring company
* Each share in TrustBuddy International shall be exchanged for one shares in TrustBuddy AB
* Registration of the merger with Bolagsverket will result in the dissolution of TrustBuddy International
* Said will isssue new shares
* Total number of new shares that may arise out of subscription and/or conversion should not total more than 79,681,386 shares, representing a dilution of 24.1 percent before dilution
* Said last day of trading with TrustBuddy International AB's shares is Jan. 5, 2015
* Said merger with Trustbuddy AB is estimated to be registered on Jan. 7, 2015
* Said first day of trading with TrustBuddy AB's shares is estimated to Jan. 12, 2015
* Said Simon Nathanson was elected as Chairman of Board of TrustBuddy AB
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)