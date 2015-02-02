Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 2 Trustbuddy International AB :
* Merger between Trustbuddy International AB and Trustbuddy AB is expected to be registered by Companies Registration Office on Friday Feb. 13, 2015
* TrustBuddy International will be dissolved and all assets and liabilities will be transferred to TrustBuddy
* Last day of trading in TrustBuddy international shares on Nasdaq First North is Thursday Feb. 12, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order