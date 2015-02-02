Feb 2 Trustbuddy International AB :

* Merger between Trustbuddy International AB and Trustbuddy AB is expected to be registered by Companies Registration Office on Friday Feb. 13, 2015

* TrustBuddy International will be dissolved and all assets and liabilities will be transferred to TrustBuddy

* Last day of trading in TrustBuddy international shares on Nasdaq First North is Thursday Feb. 12, 2015