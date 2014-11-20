Nov 20 TrustBuddy International AB :

* Q3 net revenue 30.3 million Swedish crowns versus 21.2 million crowns

* Q3 loss after tax 6.3 million crowns versus loss 1.8 million crowns

* Q3 EBITDA loss 5.0 million crowns versus loss 1.9 million crowns

* Estimates that the market for P2P lending will continue growing strongly in 2014

* Sees American player, LendingClub, will conduct an IPO in 2014

* Expects an increased focus from major global investors wanting to take ownership stakes in the P2P industry during 2014

