Aug 15 IBM, the world's biggest
technology services company, said on Thursday it has agreed to
buy Trusteer, a company that helps businesses fight computer
viruses and fraud.
A person familiar with the matter said IBM was paying close
to $1 billion for Trusteer, making it the company's
second-largest acquisition of a security company after its 2006
purchase of Internet Security Systems for about $1.3 billion.
Officials with International Business Machines Corp declined
to comment on terms of the agreement to buy Trusteer, which has
offices in Boston and Tel Aviv, Israel.
IBM said it planned to open a cyber security software lab at
Trusteer's offices in Tel Aviv, which will employ more than 200
researchers and developers. The lab will be in addition to other
research and development facilities in Israel.
Trusteer competes with long-established security providers
such as Symantec Corp, Intel Corp's McAfee
division and EMC Corp's RSA security unit. Privately
held competitors include FireEye, which has filed to go public,
and Bromium.