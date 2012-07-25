WELLINGTON, July 26 New Zealand power company
TrustPower Ltd said on Thursday that it was planning a
bond issue to raise up to NZ$125 million ($99 million).
The company said it would offer up to NZ$75 million of
unsecured, subordinated fixed rate bonds with oversubscriptions
of up to a further NZ$50 million.
The seven-year bonds would offer an indicative rate of
6.75-7.00 percent.
Forsyth Barr has been appointed arranger and organising
participant, and Forsyth Barr, Craigs Investment Partners, and
ANZ have been appointed as joint lead managers.
(Gyles Beckford)