WELLINGTON Oct 31 New Zealand's second largest
listed power company TrustPower Ltd reported an 18
percent rise in underlying first half profit on stronger prices
and higher generation.
The company reported an underlying profit of NZ$75.6 million
($62 million) for the six months to Sept 30 from NZ$63.8 million
the year before.
The overall after tax profit rose 15 percent to NZ$68.8
million.
It said it generated more electricity, including from its
Australian wind farm, while prices for its electricity were
higher.
Shares in the company, which declared a 20 cents a share
dividend, last traded up 0.4 percent at NZ$7.20.
($1=NZ$1.22)
(Gyles Beckford)