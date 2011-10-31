WELLINGTON Oct 31 New Zealand's second largest listed power company TrustPower Ltd reported an 18 percent rise in underlying first half profit on stronger prices and higher generation.

The company reported an underlying profit of NZ$75.6 million ($62 million) for the six months to Sept 30 from NZ$63.8 million the year before.

The overall after tax profit rose 15 percent to NZ$68.8 million.

It said it generated more electricity, including from its Australian wind farm, while prices for its electricity were higher.

Shares in the company, which declared a 20 cents a share dividend, last traded up 0.4 percent at NZ$7.20.

($1=NZ$1.22) (Gyles Beckford)