WELLINGTON May 11 New Zealand power company
Trustpower Ltd reported on Friday a 17 percent rise in
its full year on higher prices.
The company said net profit after tax was NZ$131.7 million
($103.7 million) for the year to March 31 compared with NZ$112.4
million in the previous year.
It said dry conditions in the second half of the year had
weighed on overall hydro power generation, but the company had
been able to sell excess power from its own stations at higher
prices.
The company declared an unchanged final dividend of 20
cents.
Shares in TrustPower, half owned by utilities investor
Infratil, last traded fractionally higher at NZ$7.72 in
a broadly flat market.
TrustPower has 36 small to medium scale hydro plants and a
large wind farm in New Zealand, with another wind farm in South
Australia.
It said its consumer numbers had fallen to 209,000 from
221,000 consumers.
($1=NZ$1.27)
(Gyles Beckford)