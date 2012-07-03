(The following statement was released by the company)

WELLINGTON, July 4 - TrustPower Limited ("TrustPower") is considering making an unsecured, subordinated, fixed interest bond issue to the public ("Bond Offer"), comprising a combined general offer and an exchange offer.

The net proceeds of the Bond Offer will be used to refinance an existing issue of subordinated bonds maturing 15 September 2012 ("Series 2012 Bonds") And by TrustPower for general corporate purposes.

It is expected that the Bond Offer will be for an amount of:

o up to $75 million under the general offer, with the option to accept up to a further $50 million of oversubscriptions at TrustPower's discretion; and o up to $75 million under the exchange offer, depending on the number of Holders of Series 2012 Bonds who elect to participate.

TrustPower is seeking preliminary indications of interest in both the general and exchange offers.

It is proposed that holders of Series 2012 Bonds will have the opportunity via the exchange offer to apply some or all of the proceeds from the redemption of their Series 2012 Bonds to the subscription of new bonds, Subject to the maximum size of the exchange offer. In respect of the Exchange offer, TrustPower is seeking preliminary indications of interest from holders of the Series 2012 Bonds through a letter that is being sent to These bondholders ("Pre-Registration Letter"). It is anticipated that TrustPower will give holders of Series 2012 Bonds, who have given an Indication of interest in the manner set out in the Pre-Registration Letter, priority participation on a first in first served basis in any exchange offer.

As part of its planning for the Bond Offer, TrustPower has appointed Forsyth Barr Limited as Arranger. Parties interested in the general offer can register their interest now with the Arranger (contact details below) or their usual financial advisor, Arranger: Forsyth Barr Limited

0800 367 227

www.forsythbarr.co.nz

Indications of interest will not involve an obligation or commitment of any kind. No money is currently being sought and no application for subordinated bonds will be accepted or money received unless the subscriber has received a copy of a simplified disclosure prospectus in relation to the subordinated

bonds.

It is expected that full details of the Bond Offer will be released and the offer will open in the week commencing 6 August 2012, once a simplified dislosure prospectus has been registered.