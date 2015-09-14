(Adds analyst comment, detail)
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 14 South African fashion
retailer Truworths International said on Monday it was
in talks with privately owned shoe chain Office about acquiring
the British company.
Though the South African retailer has clothing stores in
Ghana, Nigeria and Botswana, it makes the bulk of its profits
and sales in its home market where consumer purchasing power is
being reined in by rapidly increasing energy costs and rising
interest rates.
Office, a footwear retailer with 150 stores, would be
Truworths' first foray into Europe.
The South African retailer could be willing to pay 300
million pounds ($462 million) for Office, Britain's The Sunday
Times reported, citing unnamed advisors as sources.
"No binding offer has been made, neither has any transaction
been concluded with Office or its shareholders," Truworths said
in a statement.
South African rival The Foschini Group last year
bought Britain's Phase Eight clothing retailer, giving it access
to European markets.
Truworths is looking at opportunities outside South Africa,
which could include in the northern hemisphere, Truworths Chief
Executive Michael Mark told Reuters last month.
The company has been hardest hit by the entry of foreign
retailers such as Australia's Cotton On and Inditex's Zara
to the South African market, said Chris Gilmour, an
investment analyst at Absa Wealth.
Buying Office, which sells men's, women's and sports
footwear in a mid-level price range, would help it diversify
away from its home market, but the shoe retailer has "a bit of
debt attached to it," said Gilmour.
Truworths sells about 70 percent of its products on in-store
credit cards.
Gilmour said it might expose itself further to the effect of
rising interest rates as he said Office's long-term debt stood
at 127 million pounds, citing a report by Barclays.
Shares in Truworths, which have gained 15 percent this year,
rallied more than 4 percent after the company's statement, but
paired gains and were up 2.2 percent by 1315 GMT.
($1 = 0.6493 pounds)
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia and Susan
Fenton)