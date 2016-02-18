UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 18 South African clothing retailer Truworths reported a 21 percent increase in half-year profit on Thursday, boosted by the recent acquisition of a British footwear chain.
Truworths, South Africa's second-largest listed apparel retailer, said headline EPS totalled 404 cents in the six months to the end of December compared with 333 cents a year earlier.
The Cape Town-based company last November bought British footwear retailer Office for 5.5 billion rand ($359 million). Without the contribution of Office, Truworths headline EPS would have grown by 16 percent.
Truworths, which sells about 70 percent of its products on its own store credit cards, has been struggling to grow the bottom-line at faster pace as cash-strapped consumers chased after marked-down, low-margin items.
Shares in Truworths rose as much as 4 percent shortly after the announcement before paring gains to trade 1.8 percent higher at 95.49 rand by 1410 GMT. ($1 = 15.3364 rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Joe Brock)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.