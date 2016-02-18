UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 18 South Africa's Truworths has pulled out of its Nigerian business due to high rentals and import restrictions, its chief executive said on Thursday.
"We were unable to operate the stores properly any longer because we were unable to send merchandise to the stores because there's regulation preventing that," Michael Mark told Reuters in telephone interview.
Truworths ran two stores in the oil-producing west African country. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Joe Brock)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.