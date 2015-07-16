JOHANNESBURG, July 16 South African retailer Truworths International said its full-year headline earnings per share grew by between 2 percent and 4 percent, beating the 1.7 percent forecast by Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimates.

The fashion retailer also grew its revenue for the year through June more than expected, increasing sales by 8.2 percent to 11.6 billion rand ($935 million), Truworths said in a trading statement.

Headline earnings per share is the key measure used in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

($1 = 12.4120 rand) (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Mark Potter)