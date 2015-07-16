(Adds detail about sales)
JOHANNESBURG, July 16 South Africa's Truworths
grew sales faster than expected in the year through
June as lower fuel prices gave many of its wealthier customers
more to spend on fashion.
The retailer said on Thursday its full-year headline
earnings per share rose between 2 percent and 4 percent, beating
the 1.7 percent forecast by Thomson Reuters StarMine
SmartEstimates.
Sales also topped expectations, increasing 8.2 percent to
11.6 billion rand ($935 million), the company said in a trading
statement.
A pick up in sales growth in the second half of the
financial year to 9.8 percent, from 5.2 percent in the first six
months, was a surprise, said Sasfin Securities analyst Alec
Abraham.
Consumers that shop at the company's Truworths, LTD and
Daniel Hechter stores are typically car-owners and felt extra
money in their pockets in January, February and March as global
oil prices dropped, suggested Abraham.
Truworths shares climbed 4.7 percent to 87.31 rand.
Headline earnings per share is the key measure used in South
Africa and strips out certain one-off items.
($1 = 12.4120 rand)
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Mark Potter)