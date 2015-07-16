(Adds detail about sales)

JOHANNESBURG, July 16 South Africa's Truworths grew sales faster than expected in the year through June as lower fuel prices gave many of its wealthier customers more to spend on fashion.

The retailer said on Thursday its full-year headline earnings per share rose between 2 percent and 4 percent, beating the 1.7 percent forecast by Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimates.

Sales also topped expectations, increasing 8.2 percent to 11.6 billion rand ($935 million), the company said in a trading statement.

A pick up in sales growth in the second half of the financial year to 9.8 percent, from 5.2 percent in the first six months, was a surprise, said Sasfin Securities analyst Alec Abraham.

Consumers that shop at the company's Truworths, LTD and Daniel Hechter stores are typically car-owners and felt extra money in their pockets in January, February and March as global oil prices dropped, suggested Abraham.

Truworths shares climbed 4.7 percent to 87.31 rand.

Headline earnings per share is the key measure used in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

($1 = 12.4120 rand) (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Mark Potter)