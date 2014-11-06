* Truworths sales up 4.7 pct vs 7 pct a year earlier

* TFG sales up 9.7 pct, but credit sales slow sharply

* Truworths shares fall more than 7 pct, TFG nearly 2 pct (Adds TFG, investor comment, background, updates shares)

By Tiisetso Motsoeneng

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 6 South African clothing retailer Truworths reported a slowdown in sales growth on Thursday, hitting its shares and adding to signs debt-laden shoppers are reining in spending ahead of an expected rise in interest rates.

Truworths, which also named the head of French retailer Kiabi as its new chief executive, said sales rose 4.7 percent to 3.7 billion rand ($332.2 million) in the 18 weeks ended Nov. 2.

That was well below the 7 percent growth achieved in the same period last year.

Once must-haves in fund managers' portfolios thanks to credit-fuelled spending in recent years, South African retailers have been among the worst-performing stocks over the past 12 months as credit providers pull back due to rising defaults.

There are concerns spending could be further hit in the run-up to the busy Christmas trading period, with analysts expecting a rise in interest rates to curb inflation. The ratio of household debt to disposable income is already about 75 percent.

"It's going to be tough simply because interest rates will most likely go up over the next 12 months and there's no real job creation and the economy is weak," said Wayne McCurrie, a portfolio manager at investors Momentum Wealth.

Truworths' shares dropped as much as 8.4 percent and closed down 7.4 percent at 69 rand, underperforming a 0.5 percent fall in the JSE All-Share index..

The Foschini Group (TFG), the biggest seller of Adidas AG and Nike Inc products in South Africa, also showed signs of growing caution among shoppers.

While its first-half sales rose 9.7 percent, similar to the rate in the same period last year, that included a 20 percent increase in cash sales and a rise of just 2.5 percent in more profitable credit sales, it said on Thursday.

TFG said its headline earnings per share rose just 3.3 percent to 426.5 cents in the six months ended September, far below sales growth. Trading expenses, which include the cost of promotions and markdowns, increased by more than a third.

TFG's shares closed down 1.7 percent at 121 rand, after falling as much as 4 percent during the session.

Separately, Truworths named Jean-Christophe Garbino as CEO to replace Michael Mark, who has been at helm for 23 years, with effect from March next year. Garbino has been CEO since 2007 of Kiabi, a budget fashion retailer which runs 450 stores in eight countries across Europe and Russia.

Mark is expected to remain on the board after his retirement, Truworths said.

(1 US dollar = 11.1365 South African rand) (Editing by Mark Potter)