Nov 6 Truworths International Ltd :

* Michael Mark had decided not to renew his contract which expires at end of june 2015

* Advise that Jean-Christophe Garbino has been appointed ceo designate of group with effect from march 2015.

* Board had embarked on a ceo succession process using international search consultants

* Jean-Christophe will work closely with Michael, who will continue in his role as group's ceo and support transition process for as long as is necessary

* Michael will continue to serve on truworths international ltd board after his retirement as ceo