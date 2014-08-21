* Diluted headline EPS up 1.5 pct, in line with estimates

* Sales up 7 percent

* Shares surge nearly 8 percent (Adds details)

By Tiisetso Motsoeneng

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 21 Shares in South Africa's biggest-listed clothes retailer Truworths rebounded off a six-month low on Thursday after its full year results broadly met forecasts.

Truworths, which sells about three quarters of its products via its own store credit cards, said diluted headline EPS edged up 1.5 percent to 569.3 cents in the year ended June, largely in line with a 570 cents estimate in a Reuters poll of 13 analysts.

Headline EPS, the most widely watched profit measure in South Africa, strips out certain one off items.

Annual profit grew at its slowest pace since 1999 as debt-laden consumers spent guardedly but it was largely what analysts had predicted given South Africa's struggling economy.

Shares in the Cape Town-based company, which are down about 13 percent so far this year, surged 8.7 percent to 71.32 rand by 1411 GMT, bouncing back from a six-month low hit in the previous session.

Truworths said sales increased 7 percent to 10.8 billion rand ($1 billion), helped partly by consumers buying low-margin and marked down products in cash.

Once the must-haves in fund managers' portfolios thanks to credit-fuelled spending over the past few years, local retailers are among the worst-performing stocks over the last 12-months as credit providers pull back due to rising defaults.

There is fear spending could diminish further in the coming months with interest rates hikes predicted. The ratio of household debt-to-disposable income is already at 75 percent.

Truworths bigger unlisted rival Edcon, which was taken private in 2007 by buyout firm Bain Capital in a 25 billion rand deal, reported a 6 percent growth in quarterly sales on Thursday.

Africa's biggest grocer Shoprite also reported a slowing profit growth while Wal-Mart's South African unit Massmart flagged a one-third fall in first-half profit this week. (1 US dollar = 10.6852 South African rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Joe Brock)