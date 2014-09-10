Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Sept 10 Auto parts maker TRW Automotive Holdings Corp said it would sell its engine valve business to Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp for $385 million.
The sale of the business, which has annual sales of about $610 million, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2015, TRW said. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.
MEXICO CITY, March 10 Wal-Mart de Mexico, Mexico's biggest retailer, on Friday said that the country's antitrust regulator had approved the sale of its Suburbia chain of clothing stores to department store operator Liverpool.