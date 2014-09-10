Sept 10 Auto parts maker TRW Automotive Holdings Corp said it would sell its engine valve business to Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp for $385 million.

The sale of the business, which has annual sales of about $610 million, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2015, TRW said. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)