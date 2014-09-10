Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Sept 10 Auto parts maker TRW Automotive Holdings Corp, which is being pursued by Germany's ZF Friedrichshafen AG, said it would sell its engine valve business to Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp for $385 million.
The business, which has annual sales of about $610 million, makes valves for passenger car engines, as well as heavy-duty and large-bore engines.
Sources told Reuters last month that ZF is considering selling its steering business to avoid antitrust issues.
The sale of TRW's business to Federal-Mogul's powertrain division is expected to close in the first quarter of 2015, the companies said on Wednesday.
The announcement comes a week after Federal-Mogul said it would separate its motorparts and powertrain businesses into two publicly traded companies. [ID;nL3N0R44D3]
TRW shares were flat at $100.71 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Federal-Mogul shares were down less than 1 percent at $16.59 on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.
MEXICO CITY, March 10 Wal-Mart de Mexico, Mexico's biggest retailer, on Friday said that the country's antitrust regulator had approved the sale of its Suburbia chain of clothing stores to department store operator Liverpool.