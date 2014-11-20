* TRW shareholders representing 81 pct of equity capital
FRANKFURT, Nov 20 Shareholders in auto supplier
TRW Automotive approved a $12.4 billion takeover offer
by Germany's ZF Friedrichshafen, the companies said on
Thursday, paving the way for a new global automotive supply
powerhouse to rival Robert Bosch.
Shareholders representing 79 percent of TRW's equity capital
voted in favour of the deal, ZF and TRW said in a statement.
In September, ZF, which is controlled by an unlisted
foundation and helps carmakers develop hybrid-powered drive
trains, made a $105.60 in cash offer for each TRW share.
TRW, based in Livonia, Michigan, is a global maker of air
bags, electronics, and braking and steering equipment for cars.
It sells to nearly all major automakers, including Ford Motor
Co and General Motors Co.
ZF Friedrichshafen supplies chassis components, gearboxes
and sensors to companies including Audi AG
and BMW.
The companies said they had received notification from the
Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which
found there were no unresolved national security concerns with
respect to the proposed acquisition.
The transaction remains subject to further customary closing
conditions, including antitrust clearances.
ZF and TRW said they expect the transaction to be completed
in the first half of calendar year 2015.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz and
Michael Urquhart)