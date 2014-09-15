BRIEF-Magna announces specific share repurchase program as part of normal course issuer bid
* Magna announces specific share repurchase program as part of normal course issuer bid
Sept 15 U.S. auto parts maker TRW Automotive Holdings Corp said it would be bought by German peer ZF Friedrichshafen for $13.5 billion, including debt, creating a global automotive supply powerhouse.
ZF's offer of $105.60 per share in cash represents a premium of 1.7 percent to TRW's closing price of $103.85 on Friday.
ZF, a major provider of steering systems and powertrains, would get a leading maker of automotive safety products, such as brakes and air bags, Reuters had reported earlier. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
