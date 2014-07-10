MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 10 Germany's ZF Friedrichshafen AG is in early-stage buyout talks with U.S. auto parts supplier TRW Automotive Holdings Corp, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
ZF Friedrichshafen, which makes steering systems and chassis components, values TRW at around $11 to $12 billion although no specific price has been discussed, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/U5p7CG) (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* National Cinemedia- NCM and AMC reach agreement allowing amc to comply with DOJ’s final order on carmike merger
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: