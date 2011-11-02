* TRW Q3 net income down 20 pct on higher expenses
* Q3 profit ex-items $1.37/shr vs $1.40 expected by Street
* Auto supplier cites high raw material costs, legal fees
* Shares down 4.8 pct; off 32 pct for year
(Adds details on legal fees, forecast; updates shares)
DETROIT, Nov 2 Auto-parts maker TRW Automotive
Holdings Corp TRW.N on Wednesday reported a 20 percent drop
in quarterly earnings on higher expenses, including legal fees
related to an antitrust investigation.
TRW's shares were down 4.8 percent in afternoon trading
after falling as much as 7 percent earlier.
The Livonia, Michigan-based maker of airbags and vehicle
safety electronics reported third-quarter net income of $158
million, or $1.22 per share, compared with $199 million, or
$1.54 per share, a year earlier.
The decline in earnings came despite a 14 percent increase
in quarterly revenue to $3.9 billion.
TRW earned $1.37 per share excluding one-time items, short
of the $1.40 per share expected by analysts on average,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Its quarterly revenue was
in line with estimates.
The company said increased costs in the quarter included
higher charges for raw materials and higher legal fees. The
company had $13 million in legal fees related to an ongoing
antitrust investigation, company officials said on a conference
call.
In June, TRW said its safety business units had received
requests for information from European and U.S. antitrust
investigators.
"We expect that legal expenses related to ... antitrust
investigations incurred in future quarters -- while still
significant -- should decrease over time compared to the $13
million incurred in our third quarter," Chief Financial Officer
Joseph Cantie said.
Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said the TRW results
represent "the first miss in a while from a company that has
accustomed investors to big beats."
"While consensus (estimates) may have gotten a bit rich
going in, the quarter was definitely weaker than expected," he
said in a note for clients.
Shares of TRW have have lost about 32 percent of their
value since the start of the year. The stock was down $1.85 at
$36.99 in afternoon trading on Wednesday.
TRW said it expected fourth-quarter revenue of about $3.9
billion, compared with the $4.04 billion estimated on average
by analysts.
The company said it expected North American vehicle
production of about 12.9 million vehicles in 2011, up about 8
percent from 2010 levels but down from its prior forecast.
TRW also forecast European vehicle production of about 19.9
million, down from its earlier forecast of 20 million, citing
concerns over a European economic slowdown.
Chief Executive John Plant said company facilities had not
been affected by flooding in Thailand but could be forced to
change planned output if automakers TRW sells to adjust their
production schedules because of the disaster.
"As you you would expect, we continue to monitor the
production plans of our customers and make any necessary
adjustments to our operations accordingly," Plant said.
Jefferies analyst Peter Nesvold said the TRW results showed
the pressure on margins across the automotive sector in the
third quarter, a time when doubts deepened about the pace of
the industry's recovery in Europe and the United States.
"Margin shortfalls have been a growing theme in the autos
this quarter," he said in a note for analysts, adding that he
expected Wall Street forecasts for future quarters to come
under pressure for the supplier.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Kevin Krolicki; Editing by
Maureen Bavdek and Steve Orlofsky)