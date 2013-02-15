DETROIT Feb 15 Auto parts supplier TRW
Automotive Holdings Corp posted a stronger-than-expected
quarterly profit on Friday.
Net income in the fourth quarter slipped to $419 million, or
$3.26 a share, compared with $425 million, or $3.27 a share, in
the year-earlier period.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.55 a share,
20 cents above what analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
had expected.
Revenue rose 1 percent to $4.03 billion, above the $3.89
billion analysts had expected. The company said increasing
demand in North American and China offset weakness in Europe.
Livonia, Michigan-based TRW, which makes braking systems,
seat belts and airbags, said it expects 2013 sales of $16.4
billion to $16.7 billion, with about $4.1 billion forecast for
the first quarter.
Analysts forecast 2013 sales of $16.74 billion and
first-quarter sales of $4.08 billion.
TRW expects vehicle production volumes to rise 3 percent
this year to 15.8 million in North America and to drop 4 percent
in Europe to 18.3 million. It expects increased production in
China and the rest of the world.