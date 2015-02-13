(Updates with remarks from executives, adds stock price,
background)
By Paul Lienert
Feb 13 TRW Automotive Holdings Corp,
which is being acquired by German supplier ZF Friedrichshafen AG
, on Friday reported adjusted fourth-quarter profit that
topped estimates.
The supplier of automotive safety systems said it is working
with Japan's Takata Corp and vehicle manufacturers to
build replacement inflators for millions of recalled vehicles
equipped with Takata air bags.
In a conference call with analysts on Friday, Chief
Executive Officer John Plant also said that TRW had "not much
spare capacity" to build air bag inflators, and that it had all
been sold. Plant said the company would consider investing in
additional production capacity, but only for on future vehicles,
not just to build replacement parts.
TRW posted profit, excluding items, of $268 million, or
$2.31 a share. Analysts expected $1.87. Including one-time
charges related to pensions and restructuring, it had a loss of
$360 million, or $3.22 a share, compared with a profit of $363
million, or $3.00 a share, in the year-earlier period.
TRW said it expects first-quarter sales of $4.2 billion,
while analysts are looking for $4.44 billion. First-quarter
sales will be negatively affected by currency exchange rates and
the divestiture of some businesses, according to Chief Financial
Officer Joseph Cantie.
TRW agreed in September to be acquired by ZF in a
transaction valued at $13.5 billion. The deal already has
cleared some regulatory hurdles and is expected to close in the
first half, Plant said.
TRW said fourth-quarter revenue dipped 3 percent from the
previous year to $4.3 billion, in part because the company
divested portions of its brake business earlier in the year to
focus on electronics and safety systems. It has said it is
selling its engine valve business this quarter.
The company reported an operating loss of $481 million in
the quarter after booking pension settlement charges of $790
million, compared with operating income of $300 million a year
earlier. Excluding items, operating income was $364 million,
versus $336 million a year earlier.
Revenue for the year was a record $17.5 billion, up 1
percent from 2013.
Free cash flow in the quarter was $508 million. At year end,
the company had $1.58 billion in debt and $1.03 billion in cash
and equivalents.
The stock dipped 0.1 percent to 103.60.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)