DETROIT, July 31 TRW Automotive Holdings Corp
reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit on
Tuesday, but slightly lowered its 2012 revenue outlook due to
the economic crisis in Europe and its effect on auto sales.
Excluding one-time items, the automotive parts supplier
reported a profit of $1.72 per share. Analysts, on average, had
expected $1.55 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"TRW is the only auto stock in our coverage with material
European exposure that beat both revenue and EPS expectations
this quarter, no small feat," Jefferies & Co analyst Peter
Nesvold said in a research note.
More than half of TRW's sales are from Europe, Nesvold said.
TRW's shares rose 5.6 percent, or $2.04, to $38.48 in morning
trading.
Net income fell due to a higher effective tax rate in the
current period coupled with increased spending on raw materials
and higher spending on the company's expansion. TRW posted a net
income of $220 million, or $1.71 per share, compared with $293
million, or $2.21 per share a year earlier.
Revenue rose slightly to $4.24 billion from $4.23 billion.
Livonia, Michigan-based TRW, which makes braking systems,
seat belts and airbags, projected annual sales between $16.2
billion and $16.4 billion. TRW had previously projected 2012
revenue of up to $16.6 billion.
"TRW remains cautious in the near-term as our 2012 guidance
provided today reflects the difficult economic environment in
Europe and its negative impact on the automotive industry,"
Chief Executive Officer John Plant said in a statement.
On Monday, a German subsidiary of TRW agreed to plead guilty
in a U.S. Department of Justice probe into price fixing of auto
parts, like airbags, steering wheels and seatbelts. TRW, the
seventh company to settle in the DOJ probe, agreed to pay a $5.1
million fine.
Nesvold called the fine "surprisingly low" given that
another supplier who settled, Autoliv Inc, paid $14.5 million. A
similar probe by the European Commission is still ongoing.
"An eventual resolution of the EC investigation is a
material catalyst for TRW shares, because it would open the door
to a possible credit upgrade, debt refinancing and material
share repurchase roughly in that order over the next 12 to 15
months," Nesvold said.
(Reporting By Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)