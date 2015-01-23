BRUSSELS Jan 23 European Union antitrust authorities will decide by Feb. 26 whether to approve German car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen's $13.5 billion bid for U.S. rival TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.

The European Commission said on its website on Friday that it launched a review of the deal on Jan. 22. The transaction will give the companies an edge in technologies for self-driving cars.

TRW, a leading maker of car safety products such as brakes and air bags, counts as its clients Ford Motor Co, General Motors, Volkswagen AG and other car makers.

ZF Friedrichshafen supplies chassis components to companies including Audi AG and BMW. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)