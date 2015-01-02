BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
Jan 2 Tryg :
** Initiates an extraordinary share buy back programme of 1 billion Danish crowns ($161.7 million) corresponding to 1.5 million shares at current rate
** Majority shareholder, Tryghedsgruppen SMBA, who owns 60 percent of Tryg, has agreed to participate pro rata in share buy back programme
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.1836 Danish crowns) (Reporting By Ole Mikkelsen)
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.