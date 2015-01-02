Jan 2 Tryg :

** Initiates an extraordinary share buy back programme of 1 billion Danish crowns ($161.7 million) corresponding to 1.5 million shares at current rate

** Majority shareholder, Tryghedsgruppen SMBA, who owns 60 percent of Tryg, has agreed to participate pro rata in share buy back programme

