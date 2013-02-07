BRIEF-Popolare Sondrio offers new 2022 bond in debt swap for up to 157 mln euros
* Launches voluntary bond exchange offer for up to 157 million euros
COPENHAGEN Feb 7 The Nordic region's second-biggest insurer Tryg A/S posted better-than-expeceted fourth quarter pretax profit on Thursday, boosted by lower weather claims than in 2011.
Pretax profit for the fourth quarter rose to 638 million Danish crowns from 467 million a year before.
The result was above an average forecast for 554 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Gross earned premiums rose to 5.08 billion crowns in the quarter from 4.95 billion in same quarter 2011 and the combined ratio was 87.4 percent compared with 94.5 percent, against an average 92.2 percent forecast.
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander)
MOSCOW, March 10 Russia and Turkey signed a memorandum on Friday creating a joint investment fund into which each country will invest up to $500 million.
* Polish lender BGZ BNP Paribas says regulator asked it not to pay out a dividend for 2016.