COPENHAGEN, July 10 The Nordic region's second-biggest insurer Tryg, reported a smaller-than-expected fall in second-quarter pretax profit, and kept its full-year 2013 combined ratio target unchanged.

Second quarter pretax profit fell to 688 million Danish crowns ($117.94 million) from 708 million in the same period a year before, partly affected by 272 million of weather and large claims.

The result was better than an average forecast for a fall to 625 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

($1 = 5.8334 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Cowell)