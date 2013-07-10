COPENHAGEN, July 10 The Nordic region's
second-biggest insurer Tryg, reported a
smaller-than-expected fall in second-quarter pretax profit, and
kept its full-year 2013 combined ratio target unchanged.
Second quarter pretax profit fell to 688 million Danish
crowns ($117.94 million) from 708 million in the same period a
year before, partly affected by 272 million of weather and large
claims.
The result was better than an average forecast for a fall to
625 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.
($1 = 5.8334 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Cowell)