* Q2 pretax profit 688 mln DKK vs avg 625 mln forecast
* Q2 combined ratio 86.7 vs 86.4 pct forecast
* Keeps 2013 combined ratio outlook unchanged
By Mette Fraende
COPENHAGEN, July 10 Danish insurer Tryg
reported a smaller than expected fall in
second-quarter pretax profit on Wednesday as an improved
investment helped offset the highest level of large claims in
four years.
Tryg stood by its full-year 2013 forecast for a combined
ratio - the percentage of revenue spent on claims and costs - of
90 percent or lower.
Second-quarter pretax profit fell to 688 million Danish
crowns ($117.94 million) from 708 million in the same period a
year earlier, partly affected by 272 million of weather and
large claims, the Nordic region's second-biggest insurer said.
The result was better than an average forecast of 625
million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
It was negatively affected by 272 million of weather and
large claims, including a cloudburst in Norway and a fire at a
manor in Denmark, while the company's efficiency programme
affected the results positively by 95 million, it said in the
statement.
Efficiency initiatives included lower up-front commissions,
Tryg said.
An investment profit of 13 million cushioned earnings,
swinging from a 111 million crown investment loss in the
corresponding period a year ago.
It also maintained its medium-term forecast for a return on
equity of 20 percent and an expense ratio below 15 in 2015.
The combined ratio was 86.7 percent, against an average
forecast for 86.4 percent. A figure below 100 shows an
underwriter is profitable.
($1 = 5.8334 Danish crowns)
(Editing by David Cowell and Tom Pfeiffer)